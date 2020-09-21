Armenia Tree Project Organizes Its First Annual Virtual Wine Tasting Event

Aran Wines from Sarafian Vineyards in Artsakh to be featured

September 21, 2020 at 3:18 pm Announcements 0
For more information, please visit ATPWineTastingEvent.eventbrite.com

BOSTON, Mass.—Armenia Tree Project (ATP) has organized its first annual virtual wine tasting fundraising event. It will be held on October 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PST/ 7:00 p.m. EST via Zoom video conferencing.

Anush Gharibyan O’Connor, winemaker, sommelier and director for Armenian Wines & Spirits Festival-GiniFest, will facilitate the event. Alex Sarafian, founder of Aran Wines by Sarafian Vineyards, will then guide participants through tasting Aran’s signature red and rosè wines. They will discuss Armenia’s 6,200-year-old wine tradition and its revival in recent years. 

Then, Raffi Santikian from the Santikian vineyard in Fresno, CA will also make a special guest appearance. Lastly, ATP executive director Jeanmarie Papelian will share updates on ATP’s programs in Armenia and Artsakh and its plans to move forward with a record-setting year despite unprecedented global challenges.

“We’re sad we couldn’t travel to Armenia this year so we’re bringing a taste of it to our supporters in the comfort of their home with the new format of virtual events,” said Jeanmarie Papelian. “We are also overjoyed to highlight a winery from Artsakh, where investments and projects like winemaking and tree-planting are crucial to aid the growth and economy of the territory.”

Participants’ tickets include 2 or 4 bottles of Aran wine and a suggested list of food pairings and recipes. More information about the event can be found here: atpwinetastingevent.eventbrite.com

Armenia Tree Project

Armenia Tree Project (ATP) is a non-profit program based in Woburn and Yerevan conducting vitally important environmental projects in Armenia's cities and villages and seeks support in advancing its reforestation mission. Since 1994, ATP has planted and restored more than 6,000,000 trees, and hundreds of jobs have been created for Armenians in seasonal tree-related programs.

