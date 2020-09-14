Armenian Independent Broadcasting of Boston to Celebrate 40 Years



BOSTON, Mass.—On Sunday, October 11th, The Armenian Independent Broadcasting of Boston will be marking a huge milestone—its 40th anniversary.

The grand event, originally scheduled to take place in Watertown, has been converted to a virtual one, which will air live on October 11th at 2:00 pm EST on Facebook Live. Many renowned artists from around the world will be joining this celebration with special appearances and performances. Some of those include Arthur Ispiryan, Yeva Yeganyan, Erebuni Dance School, Margar Yeghiazaryan, Papin Poghosyan, Herand Markarian and Anush Kirakosyan.

Throughout the past 40 years, Armenian Independent Broadcasting of Boston, founded by the late Jirair Gharibian in October of 1980, has aired every Saturday, reaching over 50,000 Armenian listeners in the Greater Boston area. The program, broadcasted both in Armenian and English, covers national, political and cultural news and events both in the Diaspora and in Armenia. After Gharibian’s untimely death, his wife Yevgine the legacy of the founder alive and continues to this day uninterrupted.

Since its inception, Armenian Radio Hour has been diligently and faithfully serving and uniting Armenians in the diaspora. Its unwavering commitment to strengthen and spread Armenian culture has been challenging at times. However, through Mrs. Gharibian’s relentless efforts, the exemplary dedication of many volunteers and the generous support of its listeners, the historic radio hour has endured.

Please join us as we all come together to celebrate this remarkable milestone in an unprecedented and unique cultural program that will include musical performances and recitations.