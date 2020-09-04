A Journey Back in Time

This article by Anahid Karentz Varadian was first written in 2009 when she was crowned queen of the Providence Olympics. It was republished in the September 5 Special Edition issue of the Armenian Weekly honoring the AYF Olympics.

Growing up in a family of dedicated ARF and ARS parents, it was inevitable that my brother and I would become involved in Armenian organizations from a very young age through adulthood. My brother would become president of the Providence Chapter and a founding director of the AYF Foundation. My journey through the ranks of the various groups and organizations in Providence started with the pre-teen Ardzevigs, then the young adult ARF Nigol Douman Committee, followed by the Tzeragrons and the AYF Providence “Varantian” Chapter. Serving on the chapter’s executive for a number of years prepared me for my commitment to the Armenian Relief Society, where I have served for 60 years, privileged to hold positions on the executive of the local “Ani” Chapter as well as the organization’s Regional and Central Executive Boards.

However, it is the AYF that inspired and prepared me for those future endeavors. The AYF remains the dominant organization for our youth, influencing generations to value their Armenian heritage with educational, cultural, athletic, social and political activities. The AYF Olympics has become the major athletic and social event of the year, and memories of the past remain vivid despite the passing years, especially during the mid 1940s when our country was engaged in WWII and many of our eligible AYF members were drafted or volunteered to serve in the military. The Providence Chapter’s team at the 1942 Olympics in Lawrence, MA was the last full complement of male athletes competing in track, baseball, tennis and golf, winning the 9th AYF Olympics. In 1943, with most of the older boys in the service, we “girls” from Providence were determined to carry on the winning tradition along with the few remaining boys. The games were held at Dean Academy, Franklin, MA. As a small team, we managed to win three years in a row. With all the high-tech equipment being used today, it is quite humorous to mention that back then the high jump bar was a bamboo pole that bowed in the middle and the pit was very hard for landing. No “Fosbury Flop”: a forward roll over technique developed in 1968. Back then it was called the “scissor back over.” With no uniforms, many of us wore our high school gym shorts (my Cranston High School green luckily was also the Providence AYF color). It wasn’t until two years later when a number of our “men” (who left as “boys”) returned to help our chapter capture the title in 1945, 1946 and 1947 thereby retiring the first coveted Olympics trophy. As recapped in the 1948 Olympics Program Book, it would not have been possible without the active participation of the “fairer sex.”

The 1947 Olympics was very special. We were previously competing in very small urban settings, and here we were in the big city of New York at the tremendously huge Triborough Stadium on Randall’s Island, the site of the 1936 World Olympic Trials. With a record number of spectators, our AYF games were played with the following chapters competing: Boston, Bogota, Brockton, Cambridge, Camden, Hartford, Lawrence, New York, Newton, Niagara Falls, Philadelphia, Providence, Springfield, Syracuse, Utica, Union City and Washington. That New York experience was the year that the AYF Olympics began to adapt to athletic regulations with a first-class facility, proper athletic field equipment and experienced AAU officials.

With additional new members, Providence again dominated the games with the new system of 4-place points to boys and girls events. The host New York “Hyortiks” placed second, followed by Watertown “Gaidzags.”

As generation after generation from east to west recount their experience as an AYF member with pride and honor, their individual stories share one commonality: the fraternal spirit never fades or diminishes.