George Kirazian’s Novella, A Time for Fathers, Released



SAN DIEGO, Calif.—Author and composer George Kirazian’s novella A Time for Fathers has been released by Laurel Publications and is available for purchase.

In the short novel, Doug Foster, 14, is fed-up staying with his moody aunt and uncle, wants to avoid permanently living with them and decides to search for his father. His journey takes him from one end of San Diego to the other, meeting strange, quirky and beautiful people who knew his father. Some don’t help him, but others, in their own kind way, offer memories that help Doug forget his bitterness and see his father in a way he never has before.

Author, teacher and composer George Kirazian completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at New York University and later taught writing, literature and music appreciation for more than 30 years at Grossmont College and San Diego State University.

In addition to his novella A Time for Fathers, Kirazian has written and published extensively in poetry and fiction. He also wrote the children’s books The Sleeping Violet, Perry the Peacock and Beyond the Koala Kingdom, also recently released by Laurel Publications. His nonfiction book Easy Writing helps adults improve their writing. He has also written scripts and instructional videos, including the popular Let’s Play the Piano and All Those Keyboards (Kultur Video).

Kirazian’s work as a composer includes various art songs, hymns, the Armenian Apostolic Church liturgy and a ballet, The Book of Ruth. Several of his works have been performed by various choral groups in the San Diego area.