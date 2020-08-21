GovTech Launchpad to Provide New Opportunity for Startups in Diaspora and Armenia



The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, GIZ Global Legal Program and Impact Hub Yerevan have jointly launched a brand new international pilot program: GovTech Launchpad, which is aimed at co-creating innovative solutions for public sector challenges through cooperation between startups and the public sector.

Through this project, innovative startups are invited to offer tech solutions that would support the processes for diasporans intending to move to Armenia and support the needs of repatriates within Armenia.

GovTech Launchpad is open to existing tech startups operating inside Armenia or anywhere in the world. Participating teams should have experience in developing innovative tech solutions and express confidence that their ideas will help Diaspora Armenians realize their will to move to Armenia.

Each of the four selected teams will receive financial support to develop their solutions. The program will have a second stage.

Additionally, the project will offer participants Impact Hub’s unique ecosystem, including professional individual coaching, mentorship by entrepreneurs/professionals in their area of practice, membership at Impact Hub Yerevan with access to an inspiring space and infrastructure, peer-to-peer learning component and professional networking through facilitated events with a community of 250+ creative innovators, access to 100+ Impact Hubs around the world, learning curriculum including training sessions and workshops on GovTech industry, Business, Technology and Impact, and many other opportunities that will help develop innovate ideas and practical solutions.

In the end, participants will have the opportunity to create new solutions for the Armenian government, Diaspora Armenians and repatriates. They will preserve the intellectual property rights of their products, have the opportunity to distribute it internationally and establish a long-term partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

The deadline for applications is August 31 at 11:59 PM.

The full details of GovTech Launchpad will be presented on August 24 at 7:30 PM by the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, his Chief of Staff Sara Anjargolian and the Executive Director of Impact Hub Yerevan Ani Babumyan and board member Raffi Kassarjian. The discussion will take place on ZOOM, to join or ask any questions, you can visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3aHCxxr.

The presentation of the program will be available on the official Facebook page for the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.