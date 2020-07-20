Turkish MP Garo Paylan Challenges Turkish Foreign Minister’s Support for Azerbaijan

The following statements from Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), were directed to Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on July 20, 2020 following the Minister’s public condemnation of Armenia in the aftermath of deadly cross-border attacks from Azerbaijan.



Translated by Weekly intern Lillian Avedian

Several soldiers and civilians died as a result of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the past week.

While both sides blamed each other for instigating the conflict, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that “what Armenia did is unacceptable. Azerbaijan is not alone. We as the Republic of Turkey and Turkish people stand with Azerbaijan with all of our capabilities.”

Similar statements were made by AKP party member and President of the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar.

Turkey, as a member of the OSCE Minsk group created to promote conflict resolution between Azerbaijan and Armenia, should have announced its intention toward resolution, whereas in the midst of these tensions did not remain neutral for other racial purposes and intensified the conflict through aggravating statements.

Therefore: