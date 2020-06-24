My grandmother’s thighs

You have your grandmother’s thighs

She says

You have your grandmother’s thighs

He says

Thunder thighs

I have my grandmother’s hair

I say

I remember its salt and pepper

Streaks of white and black

Salt and pepper

Words of strength for me

Don’t leave me, she screamed

As we pitter-pattered down the five

Flights of stairs

In flight

Running from the pain

Of leaving her

To the mercy of the mass

Cancer they called it

In her pancreas

What can he do

She asked

You are more useful to me here

You can take care of me

So, my mother

Her daughter in law

Traversed the sea

To be with her

Surrounded by bullet holes

Ever so permanently imbedded

In the building walls

Six months

I want to see her, I insisted

I am her first grandchild

I have to see her

Medsmama, how are you

Akkhhh, I am dying my child

Pray for me

Pray with me

She is horizontal

I am vertical

We have to leave Medsmama

I remember her lying on her bed

Placed in her living room

On her side with her head resting on one arm

I want her to live

We have to leave

My mother and I

Running down the stairs

With her wanting to shield me

From my grandmother’s screams

I am sixteen mama

I just lost my virginity

I can handle it

Bio

Latest Posts Tamar Haytayan Tamar Haytayan is a Vancouver-based photographer working from a personal and intuitive perspective to capture candid moments of the culture of everyday life. A central theme of several of her projects has been the exploration of memory, mortality and grief. Tamar Haytayan studied photography at the Bournemouth & Poole College of Art & Design in Bournemouth, UK, and her body of work spans over the last 28 years. Tamar has shown at the Armenian Centre for Contemporary Art (Yerevan, Armenia), PhotoHaus Gallery (Vancouver, Canada), Philadelphia Photo Arts Center (Philadelphia, USA), The Women's Art Show (Vancouver, Canada), The Center for Fine Art Photography (Fort Collins, Colorado), Los Angeles Centre of Photography (Los Angeles), and The Blue Sky Gallery (Portland, Oregon). She has also collaborated with the performance artist and poet Dr. Celeste Snowber (Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, Canada) and currently resides in Vancouver, Canada with her musician and designer husband, Haig, children Jivan and Ani and poodle Tipper. Latest posts by Tamar Haytayan see all) My grandmother’s thighs - June 24, 2020