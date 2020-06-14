In Loving Memory of Alfred Yegumians

Alfred Yegumians passed away at the age of 80 unexpectedly from a cardiac event in Boston, Massachusetts on June 5, 2020.

‘Alfi’, as he was lovingly called by family and friends, lived a life full of humor, kindness and humility. On any given occasion, he would be the first to put you at ease with a charming joke or gesture that touched one’s heart and left even the hardest among us, young or old, with a soft spot for his company. Those who were dear to him − be it family, friends or co-workers − were his compass and his joy. To them, he was the embodiment of goodness, and they would share that sentiment every time they would encounter members of Alfi’s immediate family. He took great care to cultivate and keep his lifelong friendships, near or far, until his final days. Whether sharing a memory or a verse of poetry that struck a chord, he kept the thread of his friendships tightly woven, letting them know they were never remote in his mind regardless of the miles that separated them. He kept a ‘dossier’ on each friend and family member, with all of their letters, pictures and life events carefully documented. To him, these were his most valued possessions.

Born on September 18, 1939 in Tehran, Iran to Simon (Simik) and Alma (Almick) Yegumians, Alfi attended Kooshesh Armenian primary and secondary school. He then attended the University of Tehran, studying mathematics. At the age of 21 he married his beloved, Janet. They were each other’s anchor and had two daughters. Alfi worked from a young age in the airline and freight industry – LIA Airlines and Unipack, S.A. In 1978, he immigrated his family to the United States and worked for 30+ years as a Broker at Lawndale Realty, (which was his favorite spot in Belmont). During his years in Boston, he was an active member of the Armenian community, proudly supporting many Armenian organizations and serving as the chair of the Iranian-Armenian Society of Boston for several years.

To those he leaves behind, including his wife, Janet Yegumians, daughters Arlette Yegumians and Yvette Yegumians Der-Sirakian, his son-in-law Edward (Teddy) Der-Sirakian, grandson Alec Der-Sirakian, brother Victor Yegumians and his wife Violet V. Yegumians, his sister Anahid Khatchatourian and her family, first cousins Ara Bagdasarian, Flora Stouffs, Katia Yaghoumians-Hurts, Armen Petrossian and their families, as well as countless other relatives and friends around the world, he would want to share one of his favorite verses:

“If you come upon me in the autumn of my life,

and you find me hunched and frail.

Don’t foresee my winter.

Remember, I have lived a wonderful spring!”

Considering the current social distancing restrictions, a private funeral service led by Fr. Antranig Baljian will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, followed by interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown, MA. We will have a memorial celebration of Alfi’s life at a later time, when the dangers associated with the current pandemic are no longer a health threat. Arrangements are being made by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Services in Watertown, MA.

Also, recognizing Alfi’s love for literature and history, and his pride in his grandson’s efforts supporting the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, should you wish to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, he would have appreciated your consideration of the following organizations:

Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR)

26 Walnut Street

Watertown, MA 02472

(617) 331-0426

National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)

395 Concord Avenue

Belmont, MA 02478

(617) 489-1610

Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, Watertown, MA

38 Elton Avenue

Watertown, MA 02472

(617) 924-7562