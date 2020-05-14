CRD Continues Research During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Cosmic Ray Division (CRD) of the Yerevan Physics Institute is continuing its research and educational operations during the COVID-19 crisis. Staff are able to work from home as most of CRD’s instruments can be operated remotely. The two research stations on Mt. Aragats also are continuing to operate. Weekly seminars and webinars continue via Zoom with both Armenian and international participants. Recently two refereed scientific journals cited 15 of CRD’s research reports testifying to the significance of CRD’s research.
Joseph “Hovsep” Daghdigian is originally from Lowell, MA. His grandparents were from Kharpet in Western Armenia. He is active in the Merrimack Valley community and a former chairman of the AYF CE. Dagdigian is a retired electrical and software engineer with a MS in computer engineering. Dagdigian spends three to five months per year in Armenia and Artsakh exploring sites with his friend Vova Tshagharyan. His adventures are described in his “Unseen Armenia” series of articles. He, with Anahid Yeremian, co-founded the Support Committee for Armenia’s Cosmic Ray Division (SCACRD) in 2000 to support the scientists and students at the Cosmic Ray Division of the Yerevan Physics Institute (now the A. Alikhanyan National Laboratory). He lives in Harvard, MA with his wife Lisa.
