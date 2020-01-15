Second Annual ANCA ‘Rising Leaders’ Seminar Set for March 22-24 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is excited to host the second annual Rising Leaders: Career Development and Civic Education – a three-day program in Washington, DC from March 22nd to 24th devoted to empowering youth, exploring policy, politics and media careers, and experiencing life in the nation’s capital.

The ANCA has once again teamed up with the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern and Western U.S. and the Georgetown University Armenian Students Association (Georgetown ASA) in hosting this unique student-focused event.

To register, students can visit anca.org/RisingLeaders and choose from two participation options – one that offers housing for the 3-day program ($100) and the other which includes program fees alone ($25). Students are responsible for travel to and from Washington, DC. Financial aid will be provided based on need and availability.

ANCA supporters, businesses and organizations interested in subsidizing student participation and overall program components will be spotlighted on the ANCA website. To donate, visit: anca.org/risingleaders/support

“Building on a great inaugural experience last year, we are gearing up ‘ANCA Rising Leaders 2020’ to offer even better opportunities for university students to explore careers in Washington while engaging with civic leaders on the issues that we care about as a community,” said ANCA Program Director Sipan Ohannesian, who is leading the effort. “The AYF Eastern and Western U.S. and the Georgetown ASA have been phenomenal program partners and we are proud to work with them again to offer a fun, innovative, and educational program in our nation’s capital.”

The ANCA Rising Leaders program provides a platform for our members to put forth their knowledge and experiences in the AYF in an applicable environment,” said AYF Eastern Region Chair Knar Charchaflian. “It’s taking the Hai Tahd lectures we listen to and allowing the members to spark their activism in a fully hands-on approach.”

“The Armenian Youth Federation Western United States (AYF-WUS) is excited to team up with the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) for the second year in organizing the career development and civic engagement seminar for the young leaders in our communities,” said AYF Western U.S. Central Executive member Hakop Hajibekyan. “We look forward to working with the ANCA to further expand the program and to advance the Armenian Cause by investing in our youth with programs such as the ANCA Rising Leaders seminar.”

On a more personal note, Hajibekyan explained, “My experience as a Rising Leader participant in 2019 led me to become one of three ANCA Leo Sarkisian Summer interns, representing the Western United States last summer. Because of this experience, I was able to return to DC in October to help lobbying efforts for the passage of H. Res. 296 in the US House of Representatives.”

Over 30 students from top universities and high schools across the U.S. traveled to the nation’s capital to take part in the ANCA’s inaugural Rising Leaders Program in 2019, which was made possible, in large part, through a generous contribution by the Ararat Foundation Shahinian Educational Fund.

The 2020 program will begin Sunday, March 22nd with a full day of interactive presentations by the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) focusing on career search fundamentals from resume preparation and networking 101 to an overview of the Washington, DC internship and job market. Monday, March 23rd will feature meetings with policy, politics and media professionals, including current and former federal agency and Congressional staff, to discuss careers in the nation’s capital. Those will be followed by an extended session with ANCA team members on advancing community priorities on the federal, state and local level. The seminar will be capped off with a full day of Capitol Hill discussions with Members of Congress and staff on strengthening U.S.-Armenia ties, supporting Artsakh freedom and securing justice for the Armenian Genocide. Throughout the program ample opportunities will be provided to explore Washington, DC and make new friends.

For more information, email RisingLeaders@anca.org or simply register today by visiting anca.org/risingleaders.

