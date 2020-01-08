Call for AYF Internship Applications

The Armenian Youth Federation, Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States would like to announce that the Intern application for the 2020 AYF Internship in Armenia is now open. The dates of the program will be finalized in the coming weeks and will take place from mid-June to mid-August.

The AYF Internship in Armenia program was started in 1992 to encourage Armenians in the Diaspora to visit and volunteer in Armenia. Over the past 26 years, the AYF has sent over 180 participants and organized internships with Armenia’s universities, hospitals, clinics, healthcare and support centers, as well as its engineering and technology companies. The Internship in Armenia program turns the homeland into a reality by exposing interns to the people and culture of present-day Armenia.

The program seeks motivated people who are willing to devote their summer to volunteer in Armenia. The Diaspora serves as a valuable resource in the growth and stability of Armenia, and as an intern, you can contribute to Armenia’s progress. Volunteers are placed in government agencies, private companies and NGOs related to their career or interests. Internships are available in almost every field. During the week, interns volunteer at their assigned internship. On the weekends, interns embark on tours outside of Yerevan, including overnight trips to Artsakh and Javakhk. The Internship Director will also provide opportunities for interns to attend weekly lecture series, cultural events and any other activities in which there’s interest. Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years of age and have a valid U.S. passport. AYF membership is not necessary.

The application has a soft deadline of February 1st and a hard deadline of March 1st.

If you are interested in a two-month summer internship program in Yerevan, where you will climb the mountains and hills of Armenia, swim in the waters of Lake Sevan, interact with the villagers of Datev and explore the churches of every corner of Armenia, then don’t hesitate to apply to the 2020 AYF-YOARF Internship in Armenia program!

Please contact the 2020 Central Internship Council via email at internship@ayf.org if you have any questions.