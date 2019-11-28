I think again of my self,

at the dining room table,

or squatting beneath,

sketching my father,

seated next to mother, crocheting,

smoking or reading his

Armenian newspaper,

silently enduring his life,

the puzzle of it now grounded

here, his dreamland out of

sight but never lost to his mind.

Do I see their souls or only

my own, appearing out of the

dusk of days, alight now in

my hand, wanting expression,

a release from its hiding

place, urging my fingers

to speak aloud, inside

the silence of its voice.