Cafesjian Center Presents Art Studio Exhibit at National Gallery

YEREVAN—In honor of its 10th anniversary, the Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) and Beeline have presented the exhibition, Art Studio, at the National Gallery of Armenia Yeghegnadzor. The exhibition will be open until November 14.

CCA presented the exhibition created as a result of the Cafesjian Teen Council’s Art Studio educational project. It was launched at CCA in 2018 and continued at UWC Dilijan and TUMO Gyumri in 2019. The photostory features ten contemporary Armenian artists and their studios, where the artists’ creative environment and its diversity are revealed through the eyes of the Cafesjian Teen Council members.

“The Cafesjian Teen Council members always initiate and implement interesting and creative projects,” said CCA acting executive director Vahagn Marabyan. “The Art Studio project stands out among those. We are delighted to present the exhibition, created as a result of that project, in different regions of Armenia. We are grateful to our permanent partner Beeline, whose support enables us to implement such unique projects. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Mr. Arman Tsaturyan, Director of the National Gallery of Armenia, for the cooperation.”

“The Cafesjian Center for the Arts is doing an important job of supporting young people in their first steps in the sphere of art,” said Beeline Armenia CEO ANdrey Pyatakhin. “It is crucial that it not be confined within Yerevan and for the other regions of Armenia to be involved in the process – both as participants and audience. We are happy to be a part of this and support the young artists’ growth and development as much as we can.”

CCA and Beeline have been cooperating since 2011. In the frames of this long-term cooperation, teen, family and other educational programs with a focus on children’s and teenagers’ aesthetic education are regularly implemented at the Center.

The mission of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts is to bring the best of contemporary art to Armenia and present the best of Armenian culture to the world. Dedicated to its mission, the CCA has been organizing a wide variety of exhibitions, presenting unique works of contemporary art, offering movie screenings, concert series, lectures and educational programs since its opening in November 2009.



The Cafesjian Teen Council is a 13 to 16-year-old teenagers’ leadership group created in 2017 with the goal to build a long-lasting relationship with teenagers, to lay emphasis on their diverse interests and needs, making the Center an attractive venue for all teenagers, to engage them in the cultural environment as active participants, at the same time, to foster their creative thinking and visual literacy, thus enhancing their communication, teamwork and leadership skills.

