ARF Delegation Meets with Armenia’s High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan

September 27, 2019 at 12:24 pm Community News, Community 0
ARF-ER CC member Ani Tchaghlasian, High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan, ARF-ER CC member John Mkrtschjan

RIDGEFIELD, N.J.—A delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region (ARF-ER) Central Committee met the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan at the community center of the Sts. Vartanants Armenian Apostolic Church.

The issues discussed at the meeting included repatriation of Diaspora Armenians, the creation of an atmosphere further fostering foreign business investments in Armenia including a long-overdue U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty, and broader issues pertaining to Armenia-Diaspora relations.

The ARF delegation was comprised of Central Committee vice-chair Ani Tchaghlasian, John Mkrtschjan and Valot Atakhanian.

Prior to the meeting, Sinanyan toured the church and community center, accompanied by the Very Reverend Sahag Yemishian and the members of the ARF delegation.

ARF-ER CC member Valot Atakhanian, Very Reverend Sahag Yemishian, High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan, ARF-ER CC member Ani Tchaghlasian
ARF Eastern US Central Committee

ARF Eastern US Central Committee

The ARF Eastern Region Central Committee’s headquarters is the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Mass. The ARF Eastern Region’s media and bookstore are also housed in this building, as are various other important Armenian community organizations. The ARF Eastern Region holds a convention annually and calls various consultative meetings and conferences throughout the year.
ARF Eastern US Central Committee

Latest posts by ARF Eastern US Central Committee (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*