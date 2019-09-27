ARF Delegation Meets with Armenia’s High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan

RIDGEFIELD, N.J.—A delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region (ARF-ER) Central Committee met the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan at the community center of the Sts. Vartanants Armenian Apostolic Church.

The issues discussed at the meeting included repatriation of Diaspora Armenians, the creation of an atmosphere further fostering foreign business investments in Armenia including a long-overdue U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty, and broader issues pertaining to Armenia-Diaspora relations.

The ARF delegation was comprised of Central Committee vice-chair Ani Tchaghlasian, John Mkrtschjan and Valot Atakhanian.

Prior to the meeting, Sinanyan toured the church and community center, accompanied by the Very Reverend Sahag Yemishian and the members of the ARF delegation.