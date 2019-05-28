In Loving Memory of Kanare (Edgarian) Babayan

Kanare Babayan led an extraordinary life. Born in New Britain, Connecticut to Alexan and Araxie (Bagdasarian) Edgarian, she excelled at school, sang Armenian songs, danced and acted in plays with her large, extended family of early immigrants from Tiflis and Tabriz. They built a cultural and church life around their Armenian heritage, welcomed and helped settle each wave of newcomers and ceaselessly supported the quest for a free and safe Armenian homeland through the years. She continued the tradition of her grandmother Anna, her mother Araxie and her aunts, founding members of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), training for nursing and first aid at Agnouni’s call to help their countryfolk. Kanare was chosen to recite for Gen. Karekin Nejdeh during his 1933 visit to America to found the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF).

In 1942, she married the love of her life, Vigen Khachig Babayan and moved to New York, then New Jersey, Indianapolis and finally Newton and Needham, Massachusetts. They worked as a team until his death in 1995. Together they raised three children and supported Armenian community life. The building of Sts. Vartanantz Church and the 1964 New York World’s Fair Armenian Festival were planned on Kanare’s dining room table, as was the Dikran Tsamhour Hall at Camp Haiastan.

Kanare served on every town committee that interested her while her children were growing up in rural Livingston, New Jersey before it had an Armenian church. She generously volunteered at local hospitals, pitched baseballs to her son, led her daughters’ Brownies and spent every weekend at Sts. Vartanantz. She hosted droves of visitors from all over the world, as well as friends and relatives at her warm and inviting home. George Mardikian sought her recipes for his cookbook. The Armenian chorus and dance group picnicked in her garden, entertaining the entire neighborhood with the Armenian culture.

In Indianapolis, she was a docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, a hospital volunteer and a host for Aram Khachatourian when he conducted the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Kanara was also the fastest at completing New York Times crossword puzzles.

After Vigen retired from Stokely Van Camp, they moved to the Boston area where he became a researcher at Harvard Medical School’s New England Deaconess Hospital. Kanare joined the Soseh Chapter of the ARS and ran the Social Service Center in Watertown. They both enjoyed performances of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, for which Kanare continued their subscription for over 30 years. Theirs was an active social life at North Hill, where they were famous as the first couple on the dance floor at every celebration. Kanare helped organize the library there, tutored immigrants in English and was known for her elegant presence and high heels.

Kanare was the mother of Tamar (& Berge) Hajian of Gainesville, FL, Dr. Richard K. (& Sonya Nersessian) Babayan of Weston, MA, and Sona (& Derenig) Petrossian of Waban, MA; grandmother of Arsen Hajian of Brookline, MA, Aram (& Marianna) Hajian of Yerevan, Armenia and Araxe Hajian Royster of Charlottesville, VA, Ani (& Seth) Levy of Maplewood, NJ and Sevan (& Julie) Petrossian of Bethesda, MD, Julie Babayan of Washington, DC and Christopher Babayan of Newton, MA; great grandmother of Krikor and Nyiri Hajian, Gabriel and Owen Royster, Arpi, Sarene and Sipan Hajian, Siran and Andon Levy, and Taline and Alexan Petrossian. She was the sister of the late Arthur, Gerald and Harold Edgarian and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

To her children, she embodied the kind of person we all strive to be: intelligent, loving, principled, forgiving, accepting and generous. She gave of herself in partnership with her husband, whose devotion to family and nation was unparalleled. Kanare’s children and grandchildren, far and near, surrounded and communicated with her during her final hours on earth. She left us with a gentle reminder that life is what you make of what you are dealt. She made the most of hers. Her legacy binds this family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Kanare’s memory be directed to the Armenia Tree Project, 400 W. Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801.