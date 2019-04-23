New Jersey Hosts 2019 New England and Mid Atlantic Junior Winter Olympics

Over 100 AYF-YOARF Juniors and Seniors from the New England and Mid Atlantic Chapters competed in the annual Junior Winter Olympics hosted by the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter in early April. Many members arrived on Friday evening staying with host families; others arrived early Saturday morning at The Hovnanian School in New Milford, New Jersey where the games commenced. Participants enjoyed playing basketball, chess, checkers and backgammon as families and Seniors cheered them along. For lunch, lahmajoun donated by Kupelians was served; dinner was a hearty spread from Nouri’s Cafe.

During the awards ceremony, winners by age group were:

Younger Boys – New Jersey

Younger Girls – New Jersey

Older Boys – Providence

Older Girls – Mixed team of Philadelphia/Boston/Providence

In the evening, many different game stations were set up for the juniors like Twister and card games. The Juniors also enjoyed a very exciting group activity of musical chairs! After this fun-filled day, everyone departed for their host families or headed home for the night.

A big thank you to the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter and the local community for hosting such a great Junior Winter Olympics and many thanks to the Central Athletic Council for all the hard work put into executing a successful weekend.