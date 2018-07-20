JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass.—On April 23, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association held their annual meeting at the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain. This meeting was Brenda Khederian’s last in her capacity as AWWA President, having completed a term of office that began in 2014. Under Brenda’s leadership the Association made great strides toward preparing the organization for the future including completion of a strategic plan; completion of a major revision of the organization’s by-laws; and implementation of a new standing committee structure, among other important accomplishments aimed at modernizing the organization. Brenda will continue to serve in the Board room for one more year in a non-voting capacity. The annual meeting marked the start of the terms of three new Directors elected by the Board on March 19, 2018, including Melanie Khederian, Martha Mensoian, Esq., and Lalig Musserian. The meeting’s agenda included the election of the following officers: Susan Deranian, a Director since 2016, was elected President; Susan Giragosian and Cynthia Kazanjian were re-elected to their positions as Vice President and Treasurer respectively; and Martha Mensoian, Esq., was elected to replace Annie Youssoufian who is retiring from her service as AWWA Clerk, but who will remain an active AWWA member. Other returning Directors include: JoAnn Janjigian, Nancy Kasarjian, Karen Koumjian, and Cheryl Panjian.