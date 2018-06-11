ARS Eastern U.S. Announces 2018 Annual Essay Contest Winners

WATERTOWN, Mass—The Armenian Relief Society of Eastern U.S. Board of Directors recently announced the names of its 2018 Essay Contest winners.

“The ARS of Eastern U.S. Board of Directors extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the students for devoting time and endeavor to the ARS of Eastern U.S. Essay Contest and sends its continuing gratitude to the principals and teachers for their contribution in this mutually beneficial educational effort,” read a part of the statement released by the organization.

Over 150 students from Armenian schools across the eastern U.S. participated in the annual essay competition. The ARS of Eastern U.S. sponsors the annual event for Armenian daily and one-day school students to encourage them to think about matters of importance to Armenians and how those issues impact their young lives.

This year’s essay topic was: “May 28, 2018, marks the 100th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic. Why is it important to you that Armenia be a free and independent country?”

Essay Contest judging committee was comprised of ungerouhis from greater Boston area who were appointed by the ARS Eastern U.S. Board of Regional Directors. The ARS Regional Board Liaison was ungerouhi Johanna Chilingirian.

The 2018 essay contest judges were ungerouhis Lisa Dagdigian, Vany Tashjian, Vera Iskenderian, Mary Arabian, Shakeh Dagdigian, Nancy Asbedian, Maral Dulgarian, and Rosemary Luniewicz.

According to the statement, judging committee members were very impressed by the quality of writings for both the Armenian and the English language essays and commended the students’ efforts.

Participating Armenian One-Day Schools:

ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit, Mich.

Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.

Marzbed School, Racine, Wis.

Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

Participating Armenian Day Schools:

Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, Oakland Gardens, N.Y.

Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

All winners are awarded Amazon gift cards.

Results are below.

***

Armenian Day Schools (Armenian):

Fourth Grade

1st place: Andre Beshirians, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

1st place: Anais Kahvedjian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd place: Gasia Minasian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd place: Lara Chekijian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd place: Narineh Mardiros, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd place: Alla Bedrosyan, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd place: Zoulal Mardinian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

Fifth Grade

1st place: Christian Diaz, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

1st place: Zakeri Kefeian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd place: Christine Dorian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd place: Lucine Chamichian, Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, N.Y.

3rd place: Nayiri Chekijian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd place: Leana Dorian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd place: Larisa Hovhannisian, Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, N.Y.

Sixth Grade

1st place: Nectar Mouradian, Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, N.Y.

2nd place: Christina Andreopoulos, Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, N.Y.

3rd place: Armen Aprahamian, Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, N.Y.

Armenian Day Schools (English):

Fourth and Fifth Grades

1st place: Gary Nercessian, Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, N.Y.

2nd place: Hayg Guzelian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd place: Freda Bilezikian, St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

Armenian One-Day Schools (Armenian):

Second, Third, and Fourth Grades

1st place: Sona Haroutiunian, St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd place: Victoria Penenian, Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.

Fifth and Sixth Grades

1st place: Nora Haroutiunian, St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd place: Nora Tarbinian, Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

2nd place: Ani Elmayan, Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

3rd place: Sevag Dukenjian, St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd place: Vartineh Kechejian, St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

Seventh and Eighth Grades

1st place: Lara Kebabjian, St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd place: Talin Calikyan, Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

3rd place: Eliz Dedeian, Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

3rd place: Christian Asdourian, St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

Armenian One-Day Schools (English):

Third and Fourth Grades

1st place: Kristi Alaverdyan, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

1st place: Katia Mirashian, ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit, Mich.

2nd place: Karine Najarian, Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.

2nd place: Apkar Simon, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

3rd place: Lukas Alexanian, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

3rd place: Karoon Krikorian, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

Fifth and Sixth Grades

1st place: Talar Panosian, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

1st place: Mathew Krikor Eurdekian, ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit, Mich.

2nd place: Mackenzi Larkin, Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

2nd place: Edgar Parsadanian, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

3rd place: Meghri Agilian, Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.

3rd place: Nora Iskhanian, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

Seventh and Eighth Grades

1st place: Sune Hamparian, Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.

1st place: Hanna Gumushian, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

2nd place: Antranig Kasbarian, Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.

2nd place: Paul Boyadjian, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

3rd place: Nareh Vartanian, Marzbed School, Racine, Wis.

3rd place: Aren Hardy, Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

3rd place: Hovig kehyeyan, Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.