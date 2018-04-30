AYF Western U.S. Calls on Armenians Worldwide to Urge Armenian Parliamentarians to Vote for People’s Candidate

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Youth Federation Western U.S. (AYF-WUS) has called on Armenians around the world to send an e-mail to all members of the Armenia‘s National Assembly, urging them to vote for the people’s candidate and to not obstruct Nikol Pashinyan from getting elected as the country’s next prime minister.

The AYF-WUS has prepared an e-mail that can be sent to a list of Armenian parliamentarians, which the organization has provided. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ayfwest/posts/1765683143470879 for more information.