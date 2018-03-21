Two Killed in Yerevan-Moscow Passenger Bus Crash

YEREVAN—Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) announced on Tuesday that an A. Sukiasyan, 40, and truck driver N. Sionin, 57, were killed in a road accident between a truck and a passenger bus traveling from Yerevan to Moscow.

Tigran Babakhanyan and Arkadi Tadevosyan—the alternating drivers of the bus—both sustained substantial injuries in the crash, which took place on a Russian interstate highway at around 8:40 a.m. local time.

Passengers Davit Sardaryan, Melik Hayrapetyan, Yeghishe Hambardzumyan, Armen Muradyan, Varya Ohanyan, Davit Vermishyan, and Vazgen Gevorgyan were rushed to hospital, where Sardaryan, Hayrapetyan, Babakhanyan, and Hambardzumyan reamin in critical condition.

The officer on duty at the local Russian rescue dispatching service told the Russian state-operated RIA news service that the accident had occurred when the passenger bus had shifted over to the opposite lane and in the direction of oncoming traffic.

Tuesday’s accident comes less than two years after a passenger bus traveling from Moscow to Yerevan was involved in a tragic road accident in Vladikavkaz, North Ossetia–Alania, Russia. Five people were killed in the crash, which took place on Oct. 14, 2016, while more than 25 others were rushed to the Vladikavkaz hospital after suffering injuries.

Less than a year earlier, another passenger bus carrying 59 passengers and traveling from Moscow to Yerevan was involved in an accident in the Uzlovsky district in the Tula province of Russia. The crash, which took place on Nov. 3, 2015, claimed the lives of a eight passengers and left dozens with severe injuries.