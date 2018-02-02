Valentine’s Day Performance in Rhode Island to Feature Armenian Love Songs

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—In 2015, pianist Judith Lynn Stillman debuted her epic composition “When the Music Stopped,” a multimedia work bringing together Armenian vocalists from across the globe, with The Soprano’s Armen Garo as narrator. The piece was inspired by the loss of the Armenian Genocide and the resilience of the Armenian people, and went on to critical acclaim, winning top prizes in four international film festivals.

This year, Stillman has organized yet another performance on Armenian themes that promises to woo the masses. This Valentine’s Day, Stillman will be accompanying award-winning vocalists Yeghishe Manucharyan and Victoria Avetisyan in “Love Notes,” an evening of romantic and poignant love songs, duets, and arias from around the world in Armenian, Russian, French, Italian, and English.

“Love Notes” is a unique opportunity to experience the love songs of different cultures—because “we need a little more love in this country,” said Stillman when she stepped into our office just five minutes ago.

Two concerts will take place at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Sapinsley Hall, Rhode Island College (600 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, R.I), on Feb. 14 at 1:00 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and tickets can be obtained at the door.

About the Musicians

Yeghishe Manucharyan made his Metropolitan Opera debut as Eustazio in Rossini’s Armida, sang the roles of Ottavio in Don Giovanni and Nadir in Pearl Fishers at the New York City Opera, and earned critical acclaim for his Carnegie Hall appearances with the Opera Orchestra of New York as Percy in Anna Bollena, Gérald in Lakmé, and Ivan Lykov in Rimsky-Korsakov’s Tsar’s Bride.

Avetisyan, soon after her dazzling debuts with the Caramoor International Music Festival as Gluck’s Orfeo, and as soloist at the Washington’s Kennedy Center with Bobby McFerrin, was honored with Caramoor’s Young Vocal Artist of the Year award.

Stillman holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School and is the classical duet partner of Wynton Marsalis on SONY.