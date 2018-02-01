‘The State of Turkey’s Academia and Academics for Peace’ Panel to Be Held at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Since the signing of the “We will not be a party to this this crime” peace petition by more than 2,000 academics two years ago, the state of academic freedom has progressively deteriorated in Turkey.

Not only hundreds of the signatories were dismissed from their posts in universities or lost their basic citizenship rights (such as right to travel) but the intimidations and persecutions by the Turkish government have taken a new turn with the recent trials against several academics charged with “disseminating terrorist propaganda”, facing, if convicted, seven years in prison.

In response, national and international networks of solidarity among academics have grown stronger, and alternative models of producing and sharing knowledge have emerged.

Boston-based Bostonbullular has organized a special panel entitled “The State of Turkey’s Academia and Academics for Peace,” which will take place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Feb. 10, at 12 p.m.

“Our speakers in this event, academics themselves who had to endure the consequences of government repression in various ways, will address the current threats to academic freedom and freedom of speech in Turkey from a historical perspective,” read a part of the group’s press statement ahead of the event.

Speakers include Nazan Bedirhanoğlu (Binghamton University), Ateş Akyurtlu (retired professor, Hampton University), and Zeynep Gönen (Framingham State University). The panel will be moderated by Kaan Ağartan of Framingham State University.

Comprised of students, academics, intellectuals, artists, workers, business people, and citizens of Turkey and of Boston, Bostonbullular was born out of solidarity with those in Turkey who were subjected to police brutality by Turkish authorities as a reaction to their mass protests since the beginning of Gezi Park Demonstrations.

By organizing protests and other activities in Boston, the groups tries to raise international awareness about violations of human rights, freedom of expression, and democracy in Turkey.

“We are inviting students, scholars, journalists, activists, politicians and all concerned individuals to join us in this conversation to collectively think about ways to defend academic freedom and strengthen solidarity with academics in Turkey,” read another part of the statement about the Feb. 10 event.

The event, which is free and open to public, will be held in MIT Room: 3-270.

