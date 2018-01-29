Artsakh Soldier Dies in Apparent Accidental Firearm Discharge

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh serviceman Hovsep Grigoryan (b. 1998) was shot and killed on Jan. 27 in what is believed to have been an accidental weapon discharge by a fellow soldier.

According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the incident took place between 4:25 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Saturday at an Artsakh military unit. The press statement by the ministry also announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Several sources in Artsakh and Armenia have indicated that a criminal case has been launched and the soldier responsible for the accident has been detained.