Stepanakert Welcomes Honolulu City Council’s Intentions to Establish Bilateral Relations

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Stepanakert has welcomed Honolulu City Council intentions and efforts toward establishing a bilateral relations with Artsakh’s capital.

Answering a question by Stepanakert-based Artsakhpress, the head of the Information and Public Relations Department of Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry Artak Nersisyan said that the establishment of such relations will make a “significant contribution to the development and expansion” of the cooperation between Artsakh and Hawaii.

“Establishment of bilateral ties remains one of the priorities of our foreign policy agenda. The authorities of Artsakh will continue their efforts aimed at expanding the decentralized cooperation with foreign countries and implementing joint practical programs in different spheres,” Nersisyan added.

Honolulu is the capital and the largest city of Hawaii, with a population of over 350,000.

On March 29, 2016, the House of Representatives of the State of Hawaii unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh, becoming the seventh state to rally in support of the democratic development and right to self-determination for the people of Artsakh.

The Hawaii House of Representatives passed H.R. 167 in the face of enormous pressure from the Azerbaijani Embassy to quash the measure. The key vote took place just 24 hours before Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington, D.C., where he joined then-President Barack Obama and other world leaders in a nuclear summit.

On April 20, 2016, the Honolulu County and City Council adopted another resolution in support of the continued efforts of the Republic of Artsakh and its authorities, to guarantee the rights of the citizens of Artsakh.