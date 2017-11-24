EAFJD Praises New Armenia-EU Deal; Says Armenian Authorities Should Make Best Use of Agreement

BRUSSELS (A.W.)—The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) praised the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union (EU) on Friday and said it is up to the Armenian authorities to make best use of the agreement.

“CEPA offers new perspectives and possibilities to enhance Armenia’s strong cultural, historic, political ties with Europe and contribute to the economic development of the country. Now it is also up to the Armenian authorities to make best use of these opportunities, combating challenges, including rule of law and social justice. We, as the EAFJD will be closely following the implementation and will bring our full support to its success,” said EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian.

Karampetian went on to say that the organization was content that CEPA was signed today since it gives “fresh impetus and solid basis” for deepening the relations between the EU and Armenia. “CEPA is a result of political wisdom and will to build a strong and enhanced partnership, taking into account the political realities. Our heartfelt congratulations go also to the chief negotiators of both Armenia and the EU as well as their teams, for their determination and hard work,” said Karampetian.

According to the President of the EAFJD, the CEPA shows a new level of maturity, pragmatism, and flexibility of the EU as a foreign policy actor in Armenia.

Karampetian also noted that the CEPA emphasizes that the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) conflict should be settled in the framework of the negotiations led by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs. [The EAFJD] is convinced that Artsakh cannot continue [to be] the only part in its neighborhood where the EU does not implement any projects, thus indirectly endorsing the total isolation of Artsakh, imposed by Azerbaijan, violating all basic human rights of the people of Artsakh enshrined inter alia in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” concluded the EAFJD President.