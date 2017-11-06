The proclamation that made Indiana the 28th state to recognize the Armenian Genocide (Photo: ANCA-ER)
I first began to understand something of the history of Armenia and the genocidal actions of the Ottoman Empire, as well as the subjugation of Armenia by the Soviet Union, when I was a young man in college. My Western Civilization professor, Louise Nalbandian, gave me a copy of her PhD dissertation entitled: The Armenian Revolutionary Movement, and I still treasure it as a resource. It was partly through her influence that I became a professional anthropologist and a college teacher for 42 years of my adult life. I am happy the Indiana (my home state) finally came on board and acknowledged the genocide, and I would like very much to be kept apprised of current events in Armenia.