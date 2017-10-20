Cooling towers of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, also known as Metsamor (Photo: Wikimedia commons)
Armenia should seriously consider building small modular reactors (SMR). This is the best option for a small country like Armeina. These reactors range from 50MW to 300MW plants and can be installed underground providing physical protection. I actually discussed this with President Sarkisyan when he visited Boston last year. He was very knowledgable about this type of reactors, but expressed the concern they have about the fuel supply and return of the used fuel, valid concern. Currently the fuel for Metzamor NPP is supplied by Russia and they take the used fuel, which is vey important. I think the fuel supply for SMR plant in Armenia can be addressed if Armenia is serious about building these plants. The other main challenge will be financing such projects. Maybe China will, once they finish their design and certification of SMRs.