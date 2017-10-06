Minsk Group Co-Chairs Meet with Sarkisian, Nalbandian in Yerevan

Discussions About Organizing a Meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents Take Place

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian President Serge Sarkisian received Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), and Andrew Schofer (U.S.), as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in Yerevan on Oct. 6.

During the meeting, avenues for pushing the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) peace process forward, including by way of organizing another talk between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, we discussed. The Co-Chairs and the President also reflected on the current situation at the conflict zone and stressed the need for the sides to the conflict to observe their commitment to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, according to a press statement released by the President’s office.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian also received the Co-Chairs Ambassador Kasprzyk on Friday, where the participants continued the discussions related to organizing a meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Throughout the conversation the sides exchanged views on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabagh conflict zone and the joint efforts of Armenia and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” read a part of the statement released by the Ministry.

Below is video from the meeting with Minsiter Nalbandian. (Video: Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Co-Chairs will be visiting Baku in the coming days for similar talks with Azerbaijani officials.