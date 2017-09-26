Turkish Foreign Minister Visits Men Accused of Beating Protesters in D.C., Offers Turkey’s ‘Love and Greetings’

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu recently visited two men charged with the May 16 attack on peaceful demonstrators in Washington and offered them Turkey’s “love and greetings.”

Çavuşoğlu tweeted two photos of himself posing with Sinan Narin and Eyüp Yıldırım, who are seen wearing orange jumpsuits. “While visiting our brothers Sinan Narin and Eyüp Yıldırım, who continue to be tried in Washington, we transferred to them our nation’s love and greetings,” read the Sept. 23 tweet accompanying the photographs.

The two men are among a total of 19 people indicted for beating peaceful demonstrators who were protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Washington D.C. visit in May.

Narin and Yıldırım are among 19 suspects accused of attacking protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador’s Washington residence. On June 19, it was reported that United States Marshals had arrested the two Turkish-American men for their role in the beatings.

Narin is a Virginia resident, and Yıldırım is an owner of a construction company in New Jersey. Narin was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner, while Yıldırım was charged with felony assault with significant bodily injury, felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner.

On Aug. 20, a grand jury in the U.S. capital issued indictments against a total of 19 people, including 15 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail, for their brutal attack.