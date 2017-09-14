Shooting in Central Yerevan Leaves One Dead, One Injured

YEREVAN—A shooting took place on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in Vernissage, the open-air flea market in central Yerevan. According to a News.am report, 43-year-old Garik Mosinyan was found lying in the grass, shot and killed. He was pronounced dead upon police arrival.

Wounded in the same shooting was 39-year-old Vahagn Abgaryan. Both men were from the town of Alaverdi, in Armenia’s Lori province, and are said to have had criminal records.

According to Ashot Aharonyan, head of the Armenian Police press and public relations department, an AK-74 assault rifle and other guns were discovered at the scene, though it is unclear exactly how many weapons were found. According to reports, the shots took place near the entrance of the Tufenkian Hotel.

This is not the first time a shooting has taken place around the famous outdoor market. In May 2014 a man open fired on two men in a BMW who were blocking his vehicle and refused to move. A number of bystanders were injured in that incident.