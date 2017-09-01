2017 AYF Olympics: Thursday at the Olympics

It was a treat to simply load up my car and drive an hour north to Milwaukee and not have to deal with airport lines and chaos. The day was sunny and clear with a crisp hint of fall in the air. The golfers and tennis players know the beauty of going in on Thursday very well. As most folks arrive on Friday, the check-in on Thursday is a breeze and lobby atmosphere is relaxed. The host committee were all there working the welcoming desk and the hotel staff were everything one would expect from a Hyatt.

It was a gorgeous day to walk around Milwaukee. People that had never been here were commenting on just how lovely the city is. They were surprised that this Midwest city had such old architecture, almost having an East Coast feel to it.

I walked in the lobby and the first people I saw were Rich and Nora Sarajian. They were about to head out to a Brewer’s game, who were playing the Nationals. How did they get tickets, I wondered? They had an extra ticket and invited me along. I had other obligations however… like taking photos and writing this little piece.

It was great seeing Peter Jelalian and catching with him a bit. Karen Kehetian had flown from Los Angeles to St. Louis and then drove up with her sister Janet and niece Melanie Haroian. It was great to see the Khaligian family, especially Areknaz who is spending a year working in Armenia. She was not about to miss an Olympics, though, especially one hosted by her own Racine chapter. Ara and Margo Dinkijan were there as were the Steve Hagopian family. Later in the evening, the Kzirian brothers and families arrived.

Steve Mesrobian and Tereza Yerimyan, both representing the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), were at the welcoming table getting people to sign up for their innovative ANCA Rapid Responder Program. Inquire about it by emailing them at anca@anca.org.

It was great to get the Ad Book so early. The committee of Nicole Dadian, Silva Karapetian, Holly Khaligian, Denise Lansing, and Sosi Mikaelian did an awesome job. I got one of my ads in just at the deadline, and apologized in my email for being right at the deadline but feeling kind of cool being the last ad. I was informed last night that I was not even close to being the last ad. I will have to work harder next year…

I spent the larger part of the evening chatting with Ken Topalian, Alexan Topalian, and Michael Kazarian. Ken told us that the AYF Olympic Games were the oldest and longest running ethnic athletic games in the U.S. He also said that we are grandfathered in to be able to call our games the Olympics.

The Thursday evening gathering was at a great bar and restaurant, the Ale Asylum Riverhouse, on the Milwaukee River. The AYF-ers took over the place and it was a great, relaxed, and a lot of fun.

Looking forward to the golf and tennis on Friday!