Armenia’s Foreign Minister Says Minsk Group’s Hoagland’s Comments Were Inaccurate, Had Omissions

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said on Aug. 24 that Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Interim U.S. Co-Chair Ambassador Richard Hoagland’s recommendations for the Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh) peace process during an Aug. 23 round table had certain inaccuracies and omissions.

During the round table discussion, Ambassador Hoagland presented his six main points—adapted from the Madrid Principles—for the Nagorno-Karabagh conflict settlement. The six points included a call for the “occupied territories” surrounding Nagorno-Karabagh to be returned to Azerbaijani control.

While answering a question at a scheduled press conference, Nalbandian said the position of the Co-Chair countries was expressed in five statements issued on the level of presidents, and has been reaffirmed by the Co-Chairs on numerous occasions.

“Alongside the six elements of the conflict settlement, the statements of the presidents and foreign ministers of the co-chair countries refer also to the three principles of international law as the basis for the conflict resolution: namely, nonuse of force or threat of use of force, equal rights and self-determination of peoples, and territorial integrity,” Nalbandian said, who explained that Armenia has repeatedly expressed its position on the statements of the co-chair countries. “That has not been the case with Azerbaijan, which ignores these statements and pretends as if that they do not exist at all. Thus, Baku blatantly opposes to the approaches of the co-chair countries,” Nalbandian added.

In his comments, Ambassador Hoagland opened the list of elements of the Nagorno-Karabagh settlement “from the determination of the final legal status of Nagorno-Karabagh through expression of will,” which Nalbandian said should have a legally binding character, including for Azerbaijan.

“It has become endemic for Baku to backtrack from the prior agreements. This refers not only to the settlement process of the conflict, but to the confidence building measures, as well. Particularly, the statement of the foreign ministers of the co-chair countries in Hamburg once again urged to implement the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg Summits. It is well known that Armenia and Artsakh have continuously reiterated their readiness to implement those agreements, while Azerbaijan has backtracked from its commitments,” Nalbandian said.

On Aug. 24, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) blasted Hoagland’s recommendations for the peace process, calling them “totally unacceptable” and a “non-starter.”

“The Administration is tossing out another reckless recipe for Artsakh’s destruction, expecting, it seems, that we don’t understand Armenian history, that we lack 100 percent solidarity with Artsakh, and that we have no sense at all of our geo-political interests. In a word, that we are idiots. Totally unacceptable. A non-starter,” said Aram Hamparian, executive director of the ANCA, in his comments to the Armenian Weekly.