Another Armenian Serviceman Found Dead

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Andranik Mkrtchyan (b. 1991) was found dead at the Armenian Armed Forces N Military Unit on Aug. 20 with a gunshot wound in his jaw.

According to a press statement released by Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, an investigation into incident is underway. The Defense Ministry also said in the statement that it shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the soldiers’ family members, friends, and fellow servicemen. No further details were released.

Mkrtchyan’s death comes less than a week after Armenian Armed Forces serviceman Abas Sloyan (b. 1998) was found hanged in his uncle’s home on Aug. 14, in Shirak’s Hatsik village. Sloyan’s death was confirmed by Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, in comments to Yerevan-based News.am. The ethnically Yezidi soldier had started his mandatory service just 20 days before being found dead, according to some reports.