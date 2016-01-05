The logo for Survival Pictures, a production company founded by Kerkorian
I have finished a screenplay feature, titled “Such Times as These” on the work of Consul Leslie Ammerton Davis in the ‘Slaughterhouse’ Province of 1915 Harput Turkey.
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Copyright © 2017 Hairenik Association
I have finished a screenplay feature, titled “Such Times as These” on the work of Consul Leslie Ammerton Davis in the ‘Slaughterhouse’ Province of 1915 Harput Turkey.