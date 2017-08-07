Daylin Leach, with Deep Roots in the Armenian Community, Announces Run for U.S. Congress

WAYNE, Penn.—Daylin Leach, a staunch advocate of Armenian rights, is running for Congress for the Pennsylvania 7th Congressional District. He is the son-in-law of Dr. Robert Mirak, who is a well-known community leader, an author of works on Armenian studies, and a philanthropist.

Educated at Temple University and the University of Houston Law Center, Daylin was elected in 2002 to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate in 2008, where he has served on various important committees.

During his 15 years in the legislature, he has been a champion of the Armenian community. He has introduced and passed the Armenian Genocide resolution every year. The Turkish Consulate in New York even sent a diplomat down to Daylin’s office two years ago to persuade him that the genocide never happened. “That meeting did not go well,” read a part of a statement released by Leach’s campaign.

Daylin has also been the featured speaker at numerous Martyrs’ Day commemorations in Philadelphia. He spoke movingly about what remembering the Armenian Genocide means to him. He has also introduced a resolution on Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh).

“Daylin and his wife of 19 years, Jennifer Mirak, are currently planning a trip to Armenia to expose their two children to their Armenian heritage,” a part of the statement read.

Daylin has also championed good government, advocating repeal of Citizens United, eliminating gerrymandering, and restoring civility to the political arena. His priorities also include investing in infrastructure to create good jobs, raising the minimum wage, and creating a free-college option.

Those interested in the campaign can go to www.votedaylin.com. Those interested can donate to the campaign online—or by check, as follows: Daylin for Congress, PO Box 631, Wayne, PA 19087.