Hours Left to ‘Thunderclap’ for Artsakh!



By Marie Papazian, Taleen Simonian and Mari Tikoyan

ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Team

Summer, 2017

Just a few days ago, an Azerbaijani anti-tank landmine blew up a truck carrying Artsakh soldiers in the Martuni region. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, but there are no guarantees that the next landmine will not be deadly.

That is why taking a moment to #AdvocateForArtsakh, by adding your voice to the ANCA Thunderclap campaign, is so crucial. Simply visit anca.org/Artsakh.

With the Aug. 2 deadline only hours away, now is the time to take action! We have successfully surpassed our initial goal of 500 advocates, but there is still so much more to be done. By promoting and sharing our Thunderclap, you can help expand our social reach by hundreds of thousands.

This initiative seeks U.S. funding for Artsakh demining efforts, support for the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center, and secure Artsakh borders through implementation of the Royce-Engel peace proposals.

At its core, this is a humanitarian effort. It is for children who cannot advocate for themselves, for at-risk residents who need medical care, and for those who fear losing their homes and families to Azerbaijani aggression. Through our efforts, we hope to secure freedom and security for all of those in Artsakh.

The Thunderclap launches Wednesday at 12 noon EST encouraging friends and family to use the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) “Quick Connect” page to be directly connected to their U.S. Senators, so that they can share a pro-Artsakh message with staff members or leave a message. All Quick Connect participants will also have a one-time email sent on their behalf to their Senators and Representatives as well.

#AdvocateForArtsakh has been a central focus of the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program summer team. The team appreciates the opportunity to work with each individual advocate to leverage a united voice and social media reach to help Armenians in need.

Now, the baton is passed to you…

Join the ANCA in advocating for a better and brighter Artsakh: anca.org/Artsakh