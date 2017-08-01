Four Dead, at Least Eight Wounded in Shooting in Armenia’s Shamiram Village

SHAMIRAM, Armenia (A.W.)—Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in a tragic shooting at a funeral home in Armenia’s Shamiram village on Aug. 1. According to reports, an unidentified man stormed the funeral home in the heavily Yazidi-populated village, shooting funeral attendees.

Village mayor Mraz Broyan told reporters that Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Uzmanyan, Aghasi Kaloyan, and Amro Uzmanyan were the four men who were killed in the incident.

In a conversation with Yerevan-based News.am news service, eyewitness Tosun Kalashyan provided details of what had occurred. “That man came in without looking, [and] began to shoot at everyone,” Kalashyan said. “We couldn’t even manage to grasp what happened. He shot and went out. They say he was with a [Lada] Niva,” he added.

Some reports have since indicated that the murder suspect is a middle-aged Yazidi man who had fired the shots after demanding money he had lent to his friends and relatives.

Below is video footage of the aftermath of the shooting, provided by News.am. Warning: the footage contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.