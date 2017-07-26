Latest:

The ANCC said in a statement that it is appalled to learn that the Canadian government has granted an export permit for the transfer of highly sophisticated military equipment from the Toronto-based INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing over to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

  1. avatar Proud to be American // July 28, 2017 at 1:02 am // Reply

    One wonders why you never raise the issue or complain of Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan

  2. avatar Proud to be American // July 28, 2017 at 9:52 am // Reply

    One wonders why you remain silent about Israeli arming of Azerbaijan. Israel provides more weaponry than Canada. Again, why is a blind eye turned to israel’s actions with regard to both Azerbaijan and Turkey?

