The ANCC said in a statement that it is appalled to learn that the Canadian government has granted an export permit for the transfer of highly sophisticated military equipment from the Toronto-based INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing over to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
One wonders why you never raise the issue or complain of Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan
One wonders why you remain silent about Israeli arming of Azerbaijan. Israel provides more weaponry than Canada. Again, why is a blind eye turned to israel’s actions with regard to both Azerbaijan and Turkey?