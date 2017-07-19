Azerbaijan Fails to Lead OSCE Mission to Frontlines During Monitoring

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— On July 19, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact (LoC) between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, at the Omar pass, reported Artsakh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Although the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (UK).

From the opposite side of the LoC, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

Representatives of the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense accompanied the monitoring mission from the Artsakh side.