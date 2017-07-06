A Year After Joining Manchester United, Mkhitaryan is Only Getting Better

It has been exactly a year since Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United. The Armenian star has definitely met expectations, even though Manchester United did not do as well as they hoped, finishing a dismal sixth in the Premier League standings.

While the finish was disappointing, the team did win the Europa League, which qualifies them for the Champions League next season. Next year they will be looking to do a lot better in the Premier League and go far in the Champions League.

The standout star of the team this year was Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He scored 17 goals in 27 appearances and led his team time and time again. But sadly, for Manchester United fans, he will likely not be playing with their beloved next year. He is 35 and is not getting any younger. Chances are he will move to Major League Soccer (MLS) to finish his legendary career in North America.

Even though Ibrahimovic was the star, Mkhitaryan was a force to be reckoned with. He scored a total of 11 goals for United—four in the Premier League, one which included a scorpion kick contender for goal of the season. Mkhitaryan was probably the most flexible player in terms of positioning. He played right wing, right-mid, center attacking mid, sole striker, and even played left back. His favorite position is center attacking mid and not playing there was frustrating for the Armenian star as team Coach Jose Mourinho continued to mainly play Mkhitaryan in the right wing position.

Captain Wayne Rooney is slowing down because of his age (31) and is clearly not the player he used to be. Manchester United signed a four-year contract with him in 2014 for 104 million euros. Many feel that this was a rash decision because nobody can expect a player can stay at their peak through the age of 33. He is a legend for Manchester United but it is clear that he cannot be a starter for the team anymore. And by staying with Manchester United, he will end up hurting the club quite a bit. According to some reports, he will end up with rival club Everton.

Mkhitaryan can have a better season next year. He will have a secured starting spot at the beginning of the season unlike last year. He is in his prime and if Coach Mourinho gives him more chances, he will exceed expectations. The Armenian sensation will definitely prove himself to be a worthy player in the Premier League.