AYF Summer 2017: See You Soon, Javakhk!

The “AYF Summer 2017” section of the Armenian Weekly’s Youth page will highlight the 2017 summer programs of the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States.

***

See You Soon, Javakhk

It is undeniably hard to explain the emotions that run through someone when he or she is put in a situation as great as this…

As I begin to think, I cannot emphasize how important it is to utilize what we have and to give back. In a few weeks, I will be experiencing something that I cannot exactly put into words. I will be on my way to participate in Camp Javakhk.

Getting to experience Javakhk for the first time through an experience like this makes me smile. Though I have not yet put my finger on my exact emotions, all I can put it into words is the following:

Gratitude: First, I want to extend my absolute gratitude to those who have led me, inspired me, and have sculpted me to be the Armenian I am today. I am ecstatic to be a part of Camp Javakhk and to give back to a cause that has given me so much.

First, I want to extend my absolute gratitude to those who have led me, inspired me, and have sculpted me to be the Armenian I am today. I am ecstatic to be a part of Camp Javakhk and to give back to a cause that has given me so much. Connection: A place I have yet to meet and already have an indescribable connection with—I am already so much in love. The culture, the people, and the lessons that will be learned will forever be with me—I just know it.

The photos I have gazed at for hours will finally come to life. I am impatiently waiting to see the history, absorb the culture, and share my passion with all those around me. Most of all, I cannot wait to cultivate a community full of ambitious Armenian youth to empower the generations ahead.

A place I have yet to meet and already have an indescribable connection with—I am already so much in love. The culture, the people, and the lessons that will be learned will forever be with me—I just know it. The photos I have gazed at for hours will finally come to life. I am impatiently waiting to see the history, absorb the culture, and share my passion with all those around me. Most of all, I cannot wait to cultivate a community full of ambitious Armenian youth to empower the generations ahead. Anxious: I am eagerly waiting… not waiting to get on a plane and connect with the fellow unger and ungerouhis who I will experience this with, but waiting to see how hard it is going to be for me to part ways with a place like this.

Javakhk, we have yet to meet, but I know you will be my hardest goodbye…

See you soon!

– Ungerouhi Sanan