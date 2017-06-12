Armenian-American Pianist to Teach at Vienna International Pianists Academy

VIENNA, Austria—Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan will teach and perform at the Vienna International Pianists Academy, taken place Aug. 5-13.

The academy is set in the cultural heart of beautiful Vienna, with daily master classes, lessons, and performances at the legendary Ehrbar Hall (Ehrbarsaal), where Brahms himself once performed, on a beautiful Bösendorfer concert grand piano.

The director of the Academy is the legendary pianist and Beethoven expert, Professor Stephan Möller, who once performed a seven-concert series all 32 piano sonatas by memory in six days.

The academy is followed by the Rosario Marciano International Piano Competition on Aug. 14-20.

Poghosyan’s musical studies began in her native Yerevan in Armenia at the School of the Arts No. 1, continuing at Romanos Melikian College and the Komitas State Conservatory. Her teachers in Armenia included Irina Gazarian, Vatche Umr-Shat, and Svetlana Dadyan.

After moving to the U.S. in 1998, she received her BM, summa cum laude, from California State University in Northridge under Françoise Regnat, and her MM and D.M.A. degrees at Manhattan School of Music under Arkady Aronov, completing her D.M.A. in a record-breaking two years with a thesis on Aram Khachaturian’s works for piano.

She is currently based in New York, where she teaches at Manhattan School of Music.

Applications for the VIP Academy are due no later than June 30, and the materials and repertoire requirements can be found on the following website: http://www.pianists.at/vipacademy.html#ENGLISCH