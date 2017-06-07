Latest:

Armenian Aid to Syria Arrives in Latakia

By on June 7, 2017 in Middle East // 0 Comments // // Print

 

LATAKIA, Syria (A.W.)— On June 7, an aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from Armenia to Syria arrived at Latakia’s Khmeimim military airbase, reported the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Syrian Arab Republic.

The aid, which was transported by Russian military aircrafts, was received by the Armenian Embassy of Syria, and will be distributed by vans to four cities including Damascus, Aleppo, Kessab, and Latakia. According to the Embassy statement, the aid will be distributed to families most in need. A total of around 40 tons of food and goods were sent.

This is the third time aid has been sent to Syria by Armenia in the last year.

‘With wishes of peace from Armenia, to our brotherly Syrian people’ reads the message on the aid.

 

 

