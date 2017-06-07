Armenia Expresses Solidarity with Iran Following Parliament Terror Attack

All Parliamentarians—Including Two Armenian Deputies—are Safe and Unharmed

YEREVAN (A.W.)— On June 7, Armenia expressed solidarity with Iran as it condemned the deadly attacks on the Iranian Parliament and the mausoleum of the Republic’s founder.

Armenian President Serge Sarkisian and Parliament Speaker Arno Babloyan condemned the attacks in letters of condolence sent to their Iranian counterparts.

“While strongly condemning the acts of terror and forms of extremism, we are convinced that we need to work together internationally to fight against this terror,” read a part of Sarkisian’s letter.

“At this difficult time, I express my condolences and my solidarity to Your Excellency and the people of Iran as well as the families of all the victims, while wishing all those wounded a speedy recovery,” concluded the letter.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured in Tehran, after gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the Iranian Parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. A third attack was stopped, according to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks on the two sites, publishing a brief video that purported to show the assailants inside the Parliament. If an ISIS role is confirmed, this would be the first attack conducted by the terror group inside Iran, according to The Guardian.

The Parliament assault began when four gunmen armed with rifles burst into the building. One of the attackers blew himself up as police surrounded the building.

Soon after, two assailants entered the grounds of the shrine, firing at the visitors. One detonated a suicide vest, while the other was shot dead.

“We strongly condemn attacks at Iran’s Parliament and Mausoleum of Ayotollah Khomeini. In Solidarity with people of Iran,” said Armenian Foreign Ministry on the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.

The Armenian Embassy in Iran also urged Armenian nationals to stay away from the scenes of the attacks as well as Tehran’s markets and other crowded places. “The Embassy is following the course of events. If necessary, additional information will be provided,” said the Embassy on their Facebook page.

According Tehran-based Armenian newspaper Alik Daily, all Parliamentarians—including two Armenian deputies Karen Khanlarian and George Abrahamian—are safe and unharmed. All deputies were at the session hall of the Parliament and were away from any threats, Khanlarian told Alik.