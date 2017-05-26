Artsakh Serviceman Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman (b.1996) Armen Harutyunyan of the Artsakh Defense Forces was killed by Azerbaijani fire on May 26.

According to a statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Harutyunyan was killed at a military unit in the northern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC), and that an investigation has been launched to find out the details of the incident.

The Armenian Defense Ministry’s statement also offered condolences to the friends and family of the killed soldier.