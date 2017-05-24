Istanbul Patriarchate’s General Vicar Ateshian Resigns

ISTANBUL, Turkey (A.W.)— On May 24, Aram Ateshian, the General Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, officially resigned, reported Istanbul-based Agos news.

For the past couple of months, the Armenians of Turkey have made efforts towards holding Patriarchal Elections. According to church customs, the seat of the Vicar must be eliminated in order to begin the election process.

Ateshian announced his resignation during a meeting today with other community leaders.

In a letter posted on the Patriachate’s website, Ateshian also invited Archbishop Karekin Bekjian to lead the patriarchal pre election process as the elected Locum Tenens.

“Our community has received the necessary signals to begin our work for the Patriarchal Election process,” read a part of the statement. “Therefore, His Eminence has been invited to Istanbul to then form a body with him as Locum Tenens to lead the election process.”

The Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey is expected to release an official statement regarding Ateshian’s resignation.

The Armenian Weekly will be following the story and providing updates when they become available.