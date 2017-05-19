Audiovisual Analysis Points to Erdogan Ordering Washington D.C. Attack

Audio and Video Analysis was Done on Behalf of The Daily Caller

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Audio and video analysis of recorded footage of the May 16 attack on peaceful protesters in Washington has found that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may have ordered members of his security detail to carry out the violence.

Salih Ferad, a professional sound editor, conducted the analysis on behalf of the news publication The Daily Caller.

Ferad determined that Erdogan’s security detail yelled out “he says attack” and “come, come, come” as they rushed the protesters. Accroding to The Daily Caller, Ferad used noise reduction and volume enhancement techniques to decipher the words “dalın diyor, servet abi dalın diyor,” which can be heard coming from the presidential guard just after Erdogan is seen speaking with his bodyguard. The phrase translates to “he says attack, Servet abi, he says attack” (“Servet” is the name of the person being addressed; “abi” is a Turkish term of endearment, which translates to “older brother”).

In a separate video, which recorded in the middle of the attack, Erdogan’s guards are heard yelling “gel gel gel” (“come, come, come”) and “dalın diyor” (“he says attack”).

Several groups and public figures have condemned the May 16 attack. On May 18, Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) called for the removal of the Turkish Ambassador to the United States.

“We should throw [Turkey’s] Ambassador the hell out of the United States of America. This isn’t Turkey or a third world country,” McCain said, speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program. “This kind of thing cannot go unresponded diplomatically,” he added.

The attack was also condemned by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who, along with D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, has launched an investigation into the unprovoked beatings.

“What we saw yesterday—a violent attack on a peaceful demonstration—is an affront to D.C. values and our rights as Americans,” said Mayor Bowser in a statement issued earlier today. “I strongly condemn these actions and have been briefed by Chief Newsham on our response. The Metropolitan Police Department will continue investigating the incident and will work with federal partners to ensure justice is served.”

On May 17, a day after the attack, the State Department announced it was “concerned by the violent incidents involving protesters and Turkish Security personnel on Tuesday evening,” stating that “violence is never an appropriate response to free speech.”

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian condemned the State Department statement as “weak and ineffective—and, frankly, embarrassing.”