Hamazkayin Eastern U.S. Holds 41st Regional Convention; Elects Regional Executive

QUEENS, N.Y. (A.W.)— On May 6, the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Eastern United States held its 41st Regional Convention at the Armenian Center in Queens, with the participation of chapter delegates and invited guests.

Hrair Baronian, the Eastern U.S. representative of the Hamazkayin Central Executive, Hovsep Avakian of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern U.S. Central Committee, as well as the editors of the Harienik Weekly and Armenian Weekly newspapers were also present.

In his remarks, Baronian indicated the importance of engaging the younger generation, which can bring new insight to the organization. He mentioned the examples the of Hamazkayin Artlinks program, organized by the Eastern U.S., Western U.S., and Canadian regions, as well as the annual Hamazkayin Forum, which has taken place in Armenia for over twenty years, as ways to attract the youth.

Avakian pointed out that it is significant that the convention was taking place while the local New York chapter celebrated its 50th anniversary. He added that despite several difficulties, Hamazkayin continues its activities by organizing various initiatives and activities including musical concerts, plays, round-table discussions, and lectures.

The organization’s 2016-17 annual report was then presented and an opportunity was provided for participants to ask questions and for fruitful discussion to take place. Throughout the meeting, donations were also collected for the Artsakh Fund.

In its conclusion, the Convention elected a Regional Executive consisting of the following members: Arevig Caprielian (New York-Chairperson), Ani Aghajanian (Philadelphia-secretary), Kari Ghazarian (Philadelphia-Treasurer), Hasmig Abrahamian (New Jersey-Vice Chairperson), Taline Mavlian (New Jersey-Advisor), Nanore Barsoumian (Boston-Advisor), and Helena Bardakjian (Detroit-Advisor).