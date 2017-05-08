Armenian President Congratulates Newly-Elected French President Macron

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian President Serge Sarkisian congratulated the newly elected President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on May 7, shortly after results of the French Presidential run-off vote were announced.

“I am confident that during your tenure in office, exceptional relations between our two countries, based on the centuries-long Armenian-French friendship, high-level vigorous political dialogue, multifaceted economic cooperation, and dynamic cultural ties will continue to develop and deepen,” read a part of the letter released by the Armenian President’s press office.

In his letter, Sarkisian also highlighted France’s “continuous efforts” as a Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh) conflict.

The Coordination Council of Armenian Organization in France (CCAF) officially endorsed Macron on April 27, ahead of his run-off election against Marine Le Pen of the French National Front (FN) party. On April 24, Macron visited Paris’ Armenian Genocide memorial to 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and told reporters that the memory of the victims “must be fully recognized.”