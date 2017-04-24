Latest:

Power has faced much criticism for her silence on Obama's failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and had refused to publicly comment on the issue until now.

  1. avatar Armen Vertanian // April 24, 2017 at 4:51 pm // Reply

    What a sell out.
    How appropriate to support us before
    joing the Obama aminstration. Then denying the Genocide
    during and now coming back. Does she think we are fools.

  2. avatar Carole Jensen // April 24, 2017 at 5:23 pm // Reply

    Shame on Samantha Power. Money and power came first.

  3. avatar Bert Bedrosian // April 24, 2017 at 6:54 pm // Reply

    IT IS A TOTAL TRAVISTY THAT 45 STATES
    HAVE ACKNOWLEDGED THE ARMENIAN
    GENOCIDE AND AFTER FIVE PREVIOUS
    PRESIDENTS, NOT ONE HAS COME FORWARD TO SUPPORT OUR CAUSE!
    TO ME, THIS IS DEPLORABLE!!!!!!

  4. avatar Caren K // April 27, 2017 at 12:26 am // Reply

    What are you guys talking about?
    Other officials who defied the administration and called it genocide were rebuked and paid a high price. Nothing else happened.
    Powers is expressing her personal opinion and I’m glad to hear it.
    Do you really think anyone in this government actually believes/sides with Turkey? Turks have a saying: “A Turk has only one friend, another Turk.”
    They are just too powerful and leveraged right now.

