Power has faced much criticism for her silence on Obama's failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and had refused to publicly comment on the issue until now.
What a sell out.
How appropriate to support us before
joing the Obama aminstration. Then denying the Genocide
during and now coming back. Does she think we are fools.
Shame on Samantha Power. Money and power came first.
IT IS A TOTAL TRAVISTY THAT 45 STATES
HAVE ACKNOWLEDGED THE ARMENIAN
GENOCIDE AND AFTER FIVE PREVIOUS
PRESIDENTS, NOT ONE HAS COME FORWARD TO SUPPORT OUR CAUSE!
TO ME, THIS IS DEPLORABLE!!!!!!
What are you guys talking about?
Other officials who defied the administration and called it genocide were rebuked and paid a high price. Nothing else happened.
Powers is expressing her personal opinion and I’m glad to hear it.
Do you really think anyone in this government actually believes/sides with Turkey? Turks have a saying: “A Turk has only one friend, another Turk.”
They are just too powerful and leveraged right now.